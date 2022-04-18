AdventHealth KC reports no COVID patients for first time since March ‘20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another hospital is celebrating having no COVID patients for the first time in two years.

AdventHealth Kansas City in Merriam tweeted Monday morning that for the first time since March 2020, the hospital has zero active COVID-19 patients.

The hospital tweeted the “exciting news” with a message of thanks to its ICU and PCU groups.

" Our ICU and PCU teams have worked tirelessly to provide excellent care for their patients and have faced COVID-19 with grace, compassion and tenacity.”

Exciting news! For the first time since March 2020, we have 0 active COVID-19 patients in the entire hospital! Our ICU and PCU teams have worked tirelessly to provide excellent care for their patients and have faced COVID-19 with grace, compassion and tenacity. pic.twitter.com/SZdFy3b1h1 — AdventHealth Kansas City (@AdventHealthKC) April 18, 2022

