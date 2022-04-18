Advertisement

AdventHealth KC reports no COVID patients for first time since March ‘20

AdventHealth KC is celebrating having no COVID patients in two years.
AdventHealth KC is celebrating having no COVID patients in two years.(AdventHealth KC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another hospital is celebrating having no COVID patients for the first time in two years.

AdventHealth Kansas City in Merriam tweeted Monday morning that for the first time since March 2020, the hospital has zero active COVID-19 patients.

The hospital tweeted the “exciting news” with a message of thanks to its ICU and PCU groups.

" Our ICU and PCU teams have worked tirelessly to provide excellent care for their patients and have faced COVID-19 with grace, compassion and tenacity.”

ALSO READ: Liberty Hospital celebrates no COVID patients since 2020

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The fountain in Mill Creek Park.
Nearly 50 fountains will come back to life Tuesday for Greater KC Fountain Day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Mahomes to team up with Josh Allen, face Rodgers and Brady in ‘The Match’
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, left, calms the applause of the crowd and...
Jon Wefald remembered as leader who made Kansas State ‘relevant’