Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City

Generic crime scene
(MGN)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died in an overnight shooting in Kansas City.

Police say they responded to the 7900 block of Longview Road around 10:30 Saturday night in regards to a shooting. At the scene, an adult male was found wounded inside a residence. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene and searching for witnesses. They do not have any suspect information at this time.

So far, Kansas City has had 45 homicides in 2022. This is the ninth homicide in Kansas City in the last week.

If you have any information on this or any other incident, you can call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

