Royals postpone Easter game against Tigers

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman Stadium as the grounds crews prepare the field after a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Easter Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The Royals announced Sunday morning that the 1:10 p.m. game at Kauffman would not be played today, and will instead be played on July 11 as a doubleheader.

That doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m. with the second game following at 7:10 p.m.

Both games will be nine-inning regulation games, according to the team.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game, which is game one of the double header.

Fans will not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the game on Monday, July 11.

More information will be posted at www.royals.com/weather.

