One critically injured in wreck on Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was critically injured early Sunday morning after a wreck on Broadway Boulevard.

The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday morning near Broadway and 31st Street. According to police, two vehicles were driving south on Broadway at high rates of speed. One of the vehicles, a Mazda 3, sideswiped the other, a Dodge Ram 1500. The Dodge hit the curb.

The two vehicles continued south, apparently out of control and going across all lanes of traffic. The Ram then pushed the Mazda into a large concrete plantar on the east side of Broadway. The front of the Ram struck the right side of the Mazda, pushing it into the plantar.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Mazda had to be extricated from the car. They were transported to the hospital. The driver was last listed in critical condition, while the passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

None of the driver’s ages or identities were released.

