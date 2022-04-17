Man dies after shooting on Hardesty Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second overnight shooting in Kansas City has left another person dead.

Just before 10:30 Saturday night, police were called to the 4300 block of Hardesty for a shooting. When they arrived, police found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Another shooting happened around the same time near Longview road. A man at that scene was also shot and killed.

Kansas City has now had 10 homicides in the last week. The city is at 46 total so far in 2022.

Both investigations are still ongoing to see what lead up to the separate incidents.

Anyone with information can call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case.

