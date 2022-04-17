K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s an emotional moment.

“This changed my life. It changed my future,” Xavier Loyd, Kansas State freshmen receiver, said. “My life future, not just my future in the next two years or like five years. This is like a 40 year difference for me. Very grateful.”

One the trio didn’t see coming.

“I’m just extremely thankful for what just happened and having that walk on mentality throughout my four years here and finally getting what I’ve always worked for is something I’ll always remember.” Jack Blumer, Kansas State senior punter, said.

Three Kansas State athletes received a huge surprise - their tuition paid off.

“It means the world. It motivates me even more,” Ty Bowman, Kansas State sophomore receiver, said. “Being a walk on I was already motivated to try to prove myself to other people that I belong here and stuff like that. Seeing that people see that I belong here and have a reason to be here, that means the world.”

It was made possible through NIL deals equaling a scholarship. Wildcat NIL, a consulting agency run by former Kansas State athletes, set up the deals.

“I was a former walk-on and I put in the sweat equity at Kansas State,” Ryan Henington, a former K-State linebacker and Wildcat NIL founding member, said. “That’s our goal, we’re here to reward people who have put time and effort into the program. There’s a lot of people that do the things the right way and that’s what we want to do. We want to make this something that the Kansas State family can give back to. And really kind of harness our family atmosphere so we can support our athletes the right way.”

The group will pair the athletes with organizations to do acts of service.

“We’re just kind of the platform that allows Kansas State fans and donors to reach these student-athletes,” Henington said. “For years, people have been giving to the university but now is a time to actually benefit the student-athlete and with the new NCAA rule changes, we think that this is an opportunity to 1. Do it the right way. And we’re giving benefits to the athlete.”

The goal is to help out even more athletes.

“Ultimately, we can create a win-win situation between the fan, donor and business and the student-athlete,” Henington said. “And overall maximize the competitive advantage and the overall student-athlete experience at K-State.”

