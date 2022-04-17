Advertisement

FORECAST: Freeze warning in effect overnight for northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

Precipitation will come to an end before sunset with cloudy and cold conditions on tap for the remainder of this holiday weekend.
Precipitation will come to an end before sunset with cloudy and cold conditions on tap for the remainder of this holiday weekend.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Precipitation will come to an end before sunset with cloudy and cold conditions on tap for the remainder of this holiday weekend.

Clouds stick around overnight which will hold temperatures in the 30s.

A freeze warning will go in effect for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri at 4 a.m. and last until 9:00 a.m. Monday as temperatures could briefly drop below freezing during that time.

A frost advisory will go in effect around the same time for areas along and south of I-70. By the afternoon temperatures recover into the low to mid 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Tuesday for some with showers and a few thunderstorms moving in on Wednesday.

The second half of the week features additional chances for rain and thunder as temperatures get warmer each afternoon through Friday.

