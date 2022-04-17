FORECAST: Cold and rainy Easter for Kansas City

Well...this isn’t the greatest Easter weather forecast there ever was. Unfortunately, most will see scattered showers this morning that turn more widespread around lunchtime. There could even be a rogue snowflake or sleet pellet mixing in to the rain this afternoon. The temperature will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of the day. The rain should end by 5 or 6 tonight and clouds will stick around for some of the overnight, clearing just before morning. That allows our temperature to fall to near freezing to begin the work week. Below normal temperatures highlight Monday and Tuesday, with a midweek warmup to near and then above normal temperatures with on and off rain chances into next weekend. Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.