Deadly week has Kansas City on pace to match record-setting year for homicides

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been 11 homicides in the Greater Kansas City metro area since April 10.

In just Kansas City, Mo., alone, there have been eight homicides.

Those eight homicides have left Kansas City with 44 on the year, matching the pace in 2020 when the city set a new record.

A timeline of the violence in KCMO:

April 10: Two Kansas City men were shot in the area of Union Avenue and Mulberry Street at around 1:15 a.m. One of the men later died at the hospital. He was identified as Creighton Goddard.

April 12: Manuel Guzman, a 14-year-old student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, was stabbed to death by another student inside the school.

April 12: Ashley Speer, 38, was shot and killed at 12th Street and Hardesty. It happened around 4 p.m.

April 12: A man was found shot inside a vehicle at the Family Dollar, located at 39th Street and Indiana. Alfred Brown, 44, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

April 13: A triple-shooting happened in the area of East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. One of the victims died. The victim would be identified as Keith Gorham.

April 15: Police say a man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in the 3800 block of East Gregory. Shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Friday evening. There has been no identity released yet.

April 15: A man died of internal injuries after EMS folks were called out to a residential facility located in the 1500 block of Campbell in Kansas City. After 24 hours of investigating the matter, his death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. No identity yet.

April 16: A man who has not been identified as of yet was shot and killed in the 8600 block of Newton Avenue. Police were called out to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

