Police investigating overnight homicide in Kansas City

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City.

Police say they were called to the 8600 block of Newton around 3:15 Saturday morning for sounds of gun shots. That call was later upgraded to a shooting.

At the scene, police found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, according to police.

Information about what lead up to the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

