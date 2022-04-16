Advertisement

One dead following shooting outside Kansas City gas station

By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead as Kansas City police investigate the 42nd homicide of 2022.

Police say they were called out to the 3800 block of East Gregory shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

There, they found a shooting victim who had suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

There is no arrest in the case yet.

If you have information, please contact police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

