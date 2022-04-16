Advertisement

Medical Examiner’s Office: Man in Kansas City residential facility died of internal injuries, death ruled a homicide

By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police say an adult male died from injuries late Friday night after he was found injured inside a residential facility.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the man died from internal injuries and they ruled the death as a homicide.

Officers were called out to the residential facility, located in the 1500 block of Campbell, to an EMS call for service.

They found the victim suffering from unknown injuries.

A person of interest has been identified by police and they will present the case to the prosecutor’s office.

If you have more information about this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

