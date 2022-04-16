KCK police investigate possible abduction at local McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, KS say there was a ‘potential abduction’ Friday evening in the city.

Police said the abduction happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday at the McDonald’s at 75th Street and State Avenue.

Witnesses told police that an adult black woman “appeared to be taken against her will by an adult black male.”

Police say the two parties left in a dark-colored, newer model BMW SUV. It has a Kansas license plate of PBX0000.

If you have any information about this case, contact the police department at 913-573-6054

