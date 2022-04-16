Kansas City homicide in 2022 totals nears pace in record-setting 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Friday night’s homicide in Kansas City continues a deadly week in the metro.

It was the fifth homicide in the past two days, leaving Kansas City, Mo., 42 homicides so far in 2022.

That total is nearly parallel with the pace in 2021 and 2020.

In 2020, Kansas City set a new record of homicides with 179. At this point in the calendar in 2020, there were 43 homicides.

While the homicide numbers came down in 2021, there were still 157 homicides, putting it up among the deadliest years every in Kansas City.

On April 15, 2021, there were 43 homicides.

Since Sunday, there have been six reported homicides in Kansas City, Mo.

