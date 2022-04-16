Independence man convicted in 2019 killing of 71-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was found guilty this week of shooting and killing a 71-year-old woman back in 2019.

Dakkota Siders, 28, was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to Jackson County court documents, the shooting happened on I-70 near I-35 around 3 a.m. on January 16, 2019.

At the scene, police found Barbra Harper, 71, dead with a gunshot wound. There were holes in the headrest of the passenger’s seat that appeared to be from gunfire. The driver’s side and passenger side windows were broken and spent shell casings were found in the roadway nearby.

Surveillance video from city cameras showed another vehicle speeding behind Harper’s before her car swerves and strikes the guard rail.

The vehicle speeding behind her exited onto Harrison from I-70 and fled the scene.

Police found the address associated with the suspect vehicle’s license plate and arrested Siders. On him, police found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband, another 9 mm handgun under his armpit, a large amount of cash and a cell phone. During their investigation, police also found three pounds of marijuana with scales and baggies, as well as another handgun in Siders’ possession.

It was later found out through the investigation that Siders was involved in a disturbance and shooting near Shady Lady on East 12th Street just before the homicide. Detectives believe that Harper’s car may have been mistakenly targeted by Siders after the incident at Shady Lady.

Siders will be sentenced on July 15 in Jackson County.

