FORECAST: Rain likely for the first part of Sunday, temperatures near freezing Monday morning

Cloudy and cool this evening as temperatures return to the 30s overnight. Sunday will start out with scattered light rain before showers become more widespread through the early afternoon hour.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudy and cool this evening as temperatures return to the 30s overnight.

Sunday will start out with scattered light rain before showers become more widespread through the early afternoon hour.

Rain will taper off by the second half of the day as highs barely reach the low 40s. Colder air moves in early Monday as temperatures dip down near freezing.

Active weather will pick back up Tuesday into Wednesday with several more chances for rain through next weekend.

