FORECAST: Cooler than normal temperatures this weekend with rain likely for Easter Sunday

Temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning, making for a chilly start to the weekend. The good news is Saturday we’ll see some sunshine and that will help us get to our high, in the mid-50s by afternoon. We’ll also feel a decent wind out of the north-northeast that could gust to near 20 mph, so it may not feel as pleasant as the thermometer leads you to believe this afternoon. Cloud cover increases as we go through the evening into the overnight, setting up a cool and rainy Easter Sunday. Many sunrise services and Easter egg hunts may need to be brought indoors as temperatures will be in the 40s for most of Sunday with on and off showers for much of the day. The rain calls it quits from west to east across town by early evening. Have a great weekend!

