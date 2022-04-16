2 children injured in crash outside Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two children were injured after a vehicle struck a large tree Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Police say the crash happened at 4:12 p.m. Saturday at NE 49th Street and North Campbell.

A crash report states the driver lost control of their vehicle as the group was trying to leave an event at a local church.

The east side parking lot has a downhill slant, police said in the report.

The children were taken to the hospital with “possible serious injuries.”

The driver was not injured in the collision.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.