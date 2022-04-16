2 children injured in crash outside Kansas City church

Advertisement

By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two children were injured after a vehicle struck a large tree Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Police say the crash happened at 4:12 p.m. Saturday at NE 49th Street and North Campbell.

A crash report states the driver lost control of their vehicle as the group was trying to leave an event at a local church.

The east side parking lot has a downhill slant, police said in the report.

The children were taken to the hospital with “possible serious injuries.”

The driver was not injured in the collision.

