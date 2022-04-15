Advertisement

Residential property owners in Kansas to see small tax break

Kansas House Minority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader Tom...
Kansas House Minority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, during a session at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Friday, April 1, 2022. Democrats are frustrated that Republicans are resisting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries this year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a measure into law to give Kansas home and apartment-building owners a small property tax break.

She signed the legislation Thursday, and it includes a grab-bag of changes expected to cut taxes by $310 million over the next three years.

About $134 million of the savings would go to owners of residential property.

The state imposes a property tax to help fund public schools but exempts the first $20,000 from the levy.

The measure Kelly signed increases that exemption to $40,000, saving the owners of any residential property worth that much or more $46 a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cloudy Friday could bring a few showers, cooler air for Easter weekend
An aspiring chef with a new food truck is devastated after a bold pair of thieves stole a...
Aspiring chef’s business put on hold due to brazen theft
An aspiring chef with a new food truck is devastated after a bold pair of thieves stole a...
Aspiring chef’s business put on hold due to brazen theft
Smoke from the building that caught fire in KCK was visible on Thursday evening.
Closed apartment building catches fire in Kansas City, Kansas