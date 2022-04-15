Advertisement

Police ask victims to come forward, ‘lewd and lascivious acts’ committed by juvenile in QuikTrip bathroom

Police say a juvenile male has been taken into custody in connection with an invasion of privacy investigation.(Staff)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for victims to contact law enforcement regarding an invasion of privacy investigation involving a juvenile.

The Blue Springs Police Department stated it has received reports of numerous accounts of “lewd and lascivious acts including invasion of privacy” in the QuikTrip restroom located at 1301 NW Woods Chapel Road on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The department implied that those victims are likely unaware that a crime occurred.

Officers have said the male juvenile is in custody and does not pose as a threat to the public.

Police said that if anyone believes they used the QuikTrip restroom on March 25, 2022, or had something suspicious happen, they are asked to contact Det. Kate Tipton at 816-622-4196.

