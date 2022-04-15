Kelly vetoes bill that would ban trans athletes from participating in girls, women’s sports

TOPEKA, KAN. (KCTV) --- As expected, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed Kansas Senate Bill 160, which would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s sports.

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” passed through both the Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate earlier this year.

“We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete,” Kelly said. “However, this bill didn’t come from the experts at our schools, our athletes, or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points.

“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.”

Kelly vetoed a similar bill in 2021.

The bill passed both chambers without a veto-proof margin.

