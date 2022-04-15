Advertisement

Extra security in place at Grandview middle school after social media threat

Police said they were investigating a social media threat at Martin City Middle School on Friday, April 15, 2022.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview School District told KCTV5 Friday morning that it will have extra security after a social media threat surfaced.

After learning of the threat Thursday aimed at Martin City Middle School, school administrators informed the Kansas City Police Department. Both agencies are investigating the threat.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” a letter to school district families read. “Additional support will be in place at school tomorrow to ensure student and staff safety out of an abundance of caution.”

