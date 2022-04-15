Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to unveil defaced historical marker of Jackie Robinson’s birthplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seventy-five years ago, a Georgia-born man and former Kansas City Monarch broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Jackie Robinson’s Hall of Fame career is well documented from his time with the Brooklyn Dodgers: 10 years in the majors, a 6-time All-Star, a National League batting champion and MVP, and ultimately a World Series winner.

But Robinson’s time in Kansas City should not be understated. After all, it was the Monarchs who offered Robinson his first professional baseball contract in 1945. In his 34 games played that season, Robinson led the Negro Leagues in home runs, doubles and total bases, according to Baseball Reference.

And so it is only fitting that Kansas City marks the baseball icon with an unveiling that shows the strength of Robinson’s character and the hatred he still faced throughout his career.

Jackie Robinson, who signed a contract with Montreal of the International League today, October 23, 1945, is shown in the uniform of the Kansas City Monarchs, Negro League team, with which he played the past summer. (AP Photo) (AP)

On Friday, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is set to unveil the defaced historical marker from the site of Jackie Robinson’s birthplace in Cairo, Georgia. The marker was damaged by gunfire in 2021 and replaced in January 2022.

According to the museum, the Georgia Historical Society offered the damaged marker to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum “to celebrate the enduring legacy of Robinson.”

