Cloudy Friday could bring a few showers, cooler air for Easter weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cool temperatures this morning will make way for a pleasant afternoon.

A front will stall across the area which will bring a spread in temperatures. Areas north of the river will likely only reach the 50s while along and south of I-70 we should get into the mid to upper 60s.

KCI will be right in the middle.

Clouds stick around for most of the day but after a few passing showers this morning the afternoon will be dry.

The front finally clears the area and cooler air arrives into the weekend. Temperatures overnight will drop into the 40s with mid to upper 30s in some spots early Saturday.

