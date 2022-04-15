Closed apartment building catches fire in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There was some additional smoke in the Kansas City metro area tonight after a building caught fire in KCK.

The fire was active around 7:30 p.m. As of 8:15 p.m., smoke was still being generated.

According to a source, this is in the area of S. Mill Street and Federal Avenue at what was formerly the Rosedale Ridge Apartments. According to the Google listing, that apartment complex is “permanently closed.”

There’s no word of any injuries at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

The fire department went live on Facebook later in the evening:

The fire department also posted pictures:

Southside crews currently working an abandoned apartment building fire. 1407 Federal Ave. Posted by Kansas City Kansas Fire Department- KCKFD on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Some people took to social media to post about the fire. The smoke was visible for quite a distance.

Smoke is blowing right towards downtown Kansas City pic.twitter.com/r6cErDK5KI — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 15, 2022

In addition to this smoke, there was already a smell of smoke in the area due to it blowing over from fires in the Flint Hills. The National Weather Service posted about that, showing the smoke moving a great distance over satellite.

The fact that a building caught fire at some point today was not entirely shocking as notices have been put out for several days about the elevated fire danger due to the wind and low relative humidity.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the KC metro area until 9 p.m.

⚠️Strong winds, limited green up and dry air will create nearly ideal conditions for rapidly spreading fires. Use extra caution today! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SfkXxsWwb6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 14, 2022

Additional views of the smoke from this fire:

An additional view of smoke from the structure fire in KCK. (Bryan Terry)

A photo a viewer took of the smoke the fire created. (Use with permission from @bradbesial on Twitter)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.