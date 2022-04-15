Aspiring chef’s business put on hold due to brazen theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An aspiring chef with a new food truck is devastated after a bold pair of thieves stole a $2,000 generator that she bought to upgrade her operation.

Terri Allen opened her food truck, Gourmet Grub, late last summer.

“The food truck is like my little stepping-stone to hopefully have a restaurant,” she said. “Everything I make is fresh; nothing canned, not processed. Organic ingredients.”

Allen’s cardiologists recently told her she needed a better cooling system in the otherwise hot truck.

“I have some heart problems from long-hauler COVID, so I can’t be in very hot environments,” she explained.

A video with a timestamp of 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday shows two men to carrying what she says was a $2,000 Briggs & Stratton Q6500 invertor generator up to her porch.

Another video shows it being taken from her porch at 10:22 a.m. A four-door sedan drives up, a woman gets out of the passenger seat, heads for the porch, grabs the box and drags it across the lawn to the sidewalk. A man then gets out to drag it the rest of the way.

“I’ve been saving all winter to buy the new AC and that generator,” Allen said.

She was expecting a phone call to schedule delivery, so she’s filed a report with the seller in addition to the police. But, she’d really like to see the thieves caught. She’s hoping someone recognizes the woman who is dragging it off, the man who gets out of the car to help, or the car they were in.

She put a lot of heart into her little business and doesn’t want to let her heart condition keep her from it.

“I don’t want any money or anything. I just I just need the generator. The generator. That’s all. Just let us know. Report these people,” said Allen.

If you have any information you can contact KCPD’s Metro Patrol Division Property Crimes Unit at 816-581-0679.

