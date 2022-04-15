Advertisement

Arrest made in Mission homicide case that left teen dead, second teen injured

Robert L. Jones
Robert L. Jones(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISSION, KS (KCTV) --- Mission police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double-shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Robert L. Jones, 19, was arrested on Friday and has been booked in the Johnson County Jail.

The shooting, which also wounded a 13-year-old girl, happened April 10 in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive.

Over 100 leads were followed up on in the case. It was the second homicide the city had seen in the past 25 years.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.

