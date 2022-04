3 Cowley County, KS., deputies shot, suspect dead

WINFIELD, KS (KWCH) --- The three Cowley County law enforcement deputies who were injured during a shooting north of Winfield have been upgraded to good condition.

According to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti, the incident began when officers where responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

While responding to the call, shots were exchanged. Three deputies were shot and taken to the hospital.

The lone-person in the vehicle, a woman, was killed.

Agencies responding to the scene include: Kansas Highway Patrol, Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a lot going on in a small amount of time,” said Falletti. He added, the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be leading this investigation.

