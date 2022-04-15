Advertisement

3 Cowley County, KS., deputies shot, suspect dead

Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, KS (KWCH) --- The three Cowley County law enforcement deputies who were injured during a shooting north of Winfield have been upgraded to good condition.

According to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti, the incident began when officers where responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

While responding to the call, shots were exchanged. Three deputies were shot and taken to the hospital.

The lone-person in the vehicle, a woman, was killed.

Agencies responding to the scene include: Kansas Highway Patrol, Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a lot going on in a small amount of time,” said Falletti. He added, the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be leading this investigation.

Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that the suspect involved is dead. Wesley hospital is currently receiving patients from the incident.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti confirms 3 law enforcement officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on its way to the scene.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the Cowley County Sheriff’s is involved with this incident. It happened near 122nd street just west of US 77.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly addresses a joint session of the Kansas House and Senate during the 2022 State...
Kelly vetoes bill that would ban trans athletes from participating in girls, women’s sports
Robert L. Jones
Arrest made in Mission homicide case that left teen dead, second teen injured
A balloon and flowers lay outside of Northeast Middle School as the community mourns the loss...
Judge rules that juvenile suspect in fatal school stabbing will remain in Juvenile Detention Center
Katherine Konan was accused of hitting a six-month-old boy that was in her care in 2019,...
Charges dropped against daycare provider as new photo emerges in Shawnee child abuse case