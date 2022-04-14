Sunshine, warmer temperatures to return Thursday

Winter has returned for a bit. We are tracking a 40% chance for light rain and flakes through the early evening, as well as much colder temperatures. The sunshine will be back Thursday, along with highs closer to 60! We will get a few dry days in, but we are keeping an eye on our next chance for light rain on Easter Sunday. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

