Advertisement

Sunshine, warmer temperatures to return Thursday

By Gary Amble
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter has returned for a bit. We are tracking a 40% chance for light rain and flakes through the early evening, as well as much colder temperatures. The sunshine will be back Thursday, along with highs closer to 60! We will get a few dry days in, but we are keeping an eye on our next chance for light rain on Easter Sunday. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It looks like we could see some precipitation on Easter.
FORECAST: Temperatures warm as we approach the weekend
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
Storms moving out, but still a damp Wednesday in the 40s
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
Storms move out, but still a damp Wednesday mostly in the 40s
FORECAST: What to expect from the storms approaching KC
FORECAST: What to expect from the storms approaching KC