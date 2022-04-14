Smell smoke? NWS says it’s probably due to fires across the Flint Hills
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in the Kansas City metro area and smell smoke, it’s probably due to fires across the Flint Hills.
The National Weather Service Office for Kansas City, which is in Pleasant Hill, said that fires across the Flint Hills in Kansas are sending smoke to our area.
They also posted a video of a satellite loop, where the smoke can be seen moving toward Kansas City.
