Smell smoke? NWS says it’s probably due to fires across the Flint Hills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in the Kansas City metro area and smell smoke, it’s probably due to fires across the Flint Hills.

The National Weather Service Office for Kansas City, which is in Pleasant Hill, said that fires across the Flint Hills in Kansas are sending smoke to our area.

They also posted a video of a satellite loop, where the smoke can be seen moving toward Kansas City.

Anyone else smelling the smoke out there? Fires across the Flint Hills in Kansas have sent smoke toward the KC Metro. You can see it move toward KC on the satellite loop. #PrettySunsetAlert Posted by US National Weather Service Kansas City Missouri on Thursday, April 14, 2022

