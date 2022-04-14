Advertisement

Police investigating homicide victim found at Cargo Largo in Independence

One person died Thursday in an Independence homicide.
One person died Thursday in an Independence homicide.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Thursday morning after a shots-fired incident in Independence.

The Independence Police Department stated that gunshots were heard in the area of the 13800 block of East 35 Street Court South at about 11 a.m.

Police found a victim at the Cargo Largo store at East 35th Street South and South Nolan Road.

Officers said the scene was active, as of 12 p.m.

