Pet of the Day: Inky

Inky is a laid back and friendly dog
Inky.
Inky.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Imagine Furever Ranch)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Inky is the perfect size (not too big and not too small) and would love to make you his furever friend!

Inky is 10-11 years old and weighs 22 pounds. He’s a smaller, mixed-breed dog who is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s also potty trained.

His perfect afternoon would be going on a walk, then coming home and cuddling with you while he takes a nap.

He is laid back, friendly and does get along with other dogs.

Inky has a lipoma near his left armpit, but it doesn’t keep him down!

If you think he’s a good fit, fill out an application on Imagine Furever Ranch’s website.

