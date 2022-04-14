Pet of the Day: Inky

Inky is the perfect size (not too big and not too small) and would love to make you his furever friend!

Inky is 10-11 years old and weighs 22 pounds. He’s a smaller, mixed-breed dog who is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s also potty trained.

His perfect afternoon would be going on a walk, then coming home and cuddling with you while he takes a nap.

He is laid back, friendly and does get along with other dogs.

Inky has a lipoma near his left armpit, but it doesn’t keep him down!

If you think he’s a good fit, fill out an application on Imagine Furever Ranch’s website.

