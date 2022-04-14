Pet of the Day: Inky
Inky is a laid back and friendly dog
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Inky is the perfect size (not too big and not too small) and would love to make you his furever friend!
Inky is 10-11 years old and weighs 22 pounds. He’s a smaller, mixed-breed dog who is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s also potty trained.
His perfect afternoon would be going on a walk, then coming home and cuddling with you while he takes a nap.
He is laid back, friendly and does get along with other dogs.
Inky has a lipoma near his left armpit, but it doesn’t keep him down!
If you think he’s a good fit, fill out an application on Imagine Furever Ranch’s website.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.