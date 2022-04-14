Pastor’s mental health journey prompts unusual form of crowdfunding

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that college debt can be crushing, but loans aren’t the only option. One area pastor started crowdfunding for his college tuition.

Justin Amos is an associate pastor at Wellspring Community Church in St. Joseph. His dream is to improve mental health services in the community. He’s now using his other passion, which for the Chiefs, to make that happen.

Six years ago, Amos started channeling his Chiefs energy into a Facebook page he created called Arrowhead Memes. It has more than 62,000 followers.

“Bashing the Raiders, bashing the Broncos and the Chargers,” is how he described many of the memes he creates.

In his role as pastor, it’s all support and no smack talk. He counsels people in moments of crisis. He had a crisis of his own that came to a head in 2019.

“I was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and my whole life made sense. I’ve never had such an ‘aha moment’ in my life,” Amos described.

He realized he was at risk of losing his wife and three kids. He got professional counseling and got on medication. He’s since created a peer support group at the church.

“I want to just shatter that stigma and let people know that they’re not alone,” Amos said.

Now, he’s turning to his thousands of followers in the Chiefs Kingdom to help fund the next step of his mission plan. He’s raffling off Chiefs collectibles to help pay for his master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

“As someone that’s walked through the hell myself, I know that there’s hope on the other side,” he declared.

Amos spent about $1,200 on authenticated items ranging from signed jerseys to collectible trading cards. He began with 10 items. When the owner of a substance abuse center caught wind of the effort, he donated several of his own prized trading cards to the prize pool. It is now at 18 items. So far, he has raised more than $7,000.

“I know this is bigger than just the Chiefs. People understand the need for mental health awareness and just more people advocating and just talking about this, and so thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can’t say thank you enough,” Amos said.

His hope is to eventually open a mental health center in St. Joseph. But first, there’s three years of college and $45,000-worth of tuition.

The raffle goes through April 30. He’ll be posting the results right after the NFL Draft. You can find his fundraiser here: givebutter.com/kcchiefsraffle

