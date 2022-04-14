Advertisement

Overnight standoff in Kansas City after suspects tries to shoot man in home, police say

The suspect gave himself up early Thursday morning.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a Kansas City man shot at another man inside a home, leading to a multi-hour standoff early Thursday morning on the city’s south side.

Officers responded just after midnight to a home on Corrington Avenue, just off of East 118th Place, in response to a shooting. A man called police, saying he had been inside the home, when another man pulled a gun, threatened him with it and shot at him. The caller was able to escape the home, according to Kansas City police.

Police called in negotiators and a tactical unit at the home and set up a barricade, the beginning of what would be a four-hour long standoff. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., the suspect emerged from the home and gave himself up to police.

No one was hurt, police said, and there were no reports of anyone else in the home.

