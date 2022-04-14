Advertisement

‘Our state is proud of you’: Bill Snyder congratulates Jayhawks on winning basketball title

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder stands with his team before their NCAA college football game...
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder stands with his team before their NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congratulations continue to roll in for the Kansas Jayhawks, even from former coaches of their conference rival.

Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder took to social media Wednesday to congratulate them on winning the national championship.

Snyder’s 27-year coaching record was 215-117-1. He carried a 23-4 record facing the Jayhawks, and that includes losing three of his first four games against KU.

The Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament title game Monday night in New Orleans, the team’s first national championship since 2008, and head coach Bill Self’s second national title with the school.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips celebrates his solo home run off Oakland Athletics relief...
He met his superfan who’s battling cancer. Then the former Royals OF hit a home run wearing her bracelet.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Royals-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather
A new chapter begins for the UMKC women’s basketball program as Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was...
New Roos coach to bring ‘competitive mentality’ to UMKC women’s hoops
Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was introduced as the new UMKC women's basketball coach.
New Roos coach to bring ‘competitive mentality’ to UMKC women’s hoops