‘Our state is proud of you’: Bill Snyder congratulates Jayhawks on winning basketball title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congratulations continue to roll in for the Kansas Jayhawks, even from former coaches of their conference rival.

Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder took to social media Wednesday to congratulate them on winning the national championship.

Congratulations to Bill Self, his staff, the KU players and their fans for a special accomplishment and an NCAA National Championship. Well deserved. Our state is proud of you.

Snyder’s 27-year coaching record was 215-117-1. He carried a 23-4 record facing the Jayhawks, and that includes losing three of his first four games against KU.

The Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament title game Monday night in New Orleans, the team’s first national championship since 2008, and head coach Bill Self’s second national title with the school.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.