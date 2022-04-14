Advertisement

Man with warrant attempts to flee police on bicycle

TPD says the man taken into custody was checked out by AMR before being transported to jail.
TPD says the man taken into custody was checked out by AMR before being transported to jail.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police say a man who tried to outrun them on a bicycle is now in custody.

Topeka Police tell 13 NEWS the man was riding his bicycle around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he failed to use a hand signal to make a turn and for turning into oncoming traffic.

The officer attempted to pull the man over for those infractions and they say he pedaled away.

Officers finally caught up with him near 17th and SW Topeka Blvd, behind Performance Tire & Wheel where he was taken into custody.

Prior to being transported to jail, the man was checked out by AMR. Police say he wasn’t seriously injured, just winded from the pursuit and from resisting arrest.

Officials say the man had an outstanding warrant. His name or details pertaining to the warrant were not immediately available. Police also said the pursuit started a “few blocks” away from the location he was captured.

No other information was available.

