Man charged for seriously injuring Belton officer who took him to jail

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing additional charges for seriously injuring a Belton police officer who took him to jail.

The Belton Police Department says their officers arrested Leodie Jordan IV on Tuesday for domestic assault, as well as on a no-bond probation violation warrant and warrants out of Grandview.

Jordan was taken to jail without incident up until the officer took the handcuffs off him.

At that point, Jordan began assault the officer. Other officers had to come and help control him.

That officer had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jordan with third-degree domestic assault and first-degree assault on a special victim - police officer. Both are felonies.

Jordan is currently being held without bond in Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.