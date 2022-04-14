Advertisement

Man charged for seriously injuring Belton officer who took him to jail

He already had warrants for his arrest and is now facing additional charges
Leodie Jordan IV.
Leodie Jordan IV.(Via The Belton Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing additional charges for seriously injuring a Belton police officer who took him to jail.

The Belton Police Department says their officers arrested Leodie Jordan IV on Tuesday for domestic assault, as well as on a no-bond probation violation warrant and warrants out of Grandview.

Jordan was taken to jail without incident up until the officer took the handcuffs off him.

At that point, Jordan began assault the officer. Other officers had to come and help control him.

That officer had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jordan with third-degree domestic assault and first-degree assault on a special victim - police officer. Both are felonies.

Jordan is currently being held without bond in Cass County Jail.

