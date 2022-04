LENEXA, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Lenexa are looking for two missing 16-year-olds.

Katelyn Wynn and Alexander Rodger have been missing since Wednesday.

Police say Katelyn Wynn has autism and other medial needs that warrant attention.

We are seeking info about the whereabouts of these 2 juveniles, both 16 years old. They are believed to have run away... Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

If you see them, please call 911.

