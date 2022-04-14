KC man sentenced for meth, gun officers found on him after attempted break-ins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced for illegally possessing a gun and methamphetamine to distribute, which officers found on him after he tried to break into someone’s car and house.

A judge sentenced 38-year-old Joel L. Redman to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

Redman had pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On Oct. 5, 2019, KCPD officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near E. 41st Street and Oak Street.

A resident had said Redman tried to get into their car, which was parked in front of their house. They said he then came up to the house and pulled on the door handles. However, the door was locked and he didn’t get in.

Redman was still near the house when officers arrived.

According to U.S. Department of Justice, Redman was “sweating heavily and twitching.” He told officers he’d recently smoked methamphetamine and was “tweaking pretty hard.”

Redman was arrested for outstanding parole violation warrants out of both Missouri and Kansas.

When officers searched Redman, they found a clear plastic bag that had 65 grams of pure methamphetamine in it. A loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol was also found in his waistband. That gun had been reported stolen.

Redman has prior felony convictions for distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. As such, it was illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

