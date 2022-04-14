Advertisement

Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids will soon be eligible to get a Kansas kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed HB 2456 into law on Wednesday.

The bill allows any child who lives in Kansas under the age of five to receive a kids license for no more than $300. Kansas children between six or seven years-old can acquire the same license for no more than $500.

The fee may also be paid on behalf of the child.

Under current Kansas Law, hunting and fishing licenses are not required for children under the age of 16.

A standard Kansas Lifetime Hunting & Fishing Combination License is $962.50 and offered to residents only.

For a complete list of Kansas’ hunting and fishing licenses, permits and fees click here.

The new law goes into effect July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

