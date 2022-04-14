Kansas City police investigating ‘enormous amount’ of stolen goods from storage units

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they have uncovered an elaborate scheme that centers around hundreds of stolen materials.

In a Facebook post, the Kansas City Police Department said that its detectives “recovered an enormous amount of stolen goods.”

“If you own a storage unit in the metro, you may not know your possessions are missing,” police stated.

Photos from the Facebook post showed DeWalt tools, furniture, lawn equipment, sporting goods and more among the stolen materials.

Officers stated they are processing the items and will announce more Thursday afternoon.

