Crime prevention groups react to 4 homicides in Kansas City in 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crime prevention groups and city leaders are expressing their concerns over a string of violent crimes in Kansas City, Missouri.

The KCPD responded to four homicides in a 24-hour span between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed at Northeast Middle School. The teenager later died from his injuries.

That afternoon, a woman was shot and killed at a home near 12th and Hardesty a little before 4 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., a man was found dead in a car at a Family Dollar near 39th and Indiana.

Then, on Wednesday morning, the KCPD investigated a fatal shooting at a house party near 38th and Wabash. Two others were wounded during the shooting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the streak of crimes on social media, saying: “Late last evening, the City experienced its fourth homicide from separate incidents in the span of 24 hours. Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus.”

Kansas City has now reached 40 homicides in 2022.

Damon Daniel, who runs Kansas City’s Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, said violence in Kansas City has many causes that require multifaceted solutions. Those solutions, he said, should focus on improving the justice system, providing resources for people caught in a cycle of violence, and creating opportunities for people in desperate situations.

“At the end of the day, I think we have a lot of people out here who are hurting, upset, and that’s manifesting in several ways,” Daniel said.

Ad Hoc provides resources for people impacted by crime in Kansas City, as well as programs aimed at preventing violence.

