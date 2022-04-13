He met his superfan who’s battling cancer. Then the former Royals OF hit a home run wearing her bracelet.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grab the tissues for this one.

Before Tuesday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A’s, 8-year-old Chloe Grimes met her favorite player: Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, a former Royal.

She gave him a bracelet that carries the message: “Rally for Chloe our Princess Warrior.” Chloe, who is battling cancer for a second time, threw the first pitch of the game to her favorite player. Phillips promised her he would try do something special for her.

During the third inning and while he was batting, the Bally Sports Sun broadcast interviewed Chloe and asked her why she liked Brett Phillips.

“Because he has the best smile and he’s always having fun,” she said.

Chloe Grimes, an 8-year-old @raysbaseball fan who is currently battling cancer, was on the call when her favorite player, Brett Phillips, hit a homer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5HGc8lfqSs — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

Moments later, Phillips belted a solo home run 404 feet to right field over the seats.

When Bally Sports Sun’s Tricia Whitaker told Phillips after the game he had hit the long ball while Chloe was being interviewed, his eyes began to well.

“Usually, I’m not at a loss for words, but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time, and she’s battling cancer and she brought me these gifts. She wrote my name on a softball,” he managed to say. “Chloe, you’re an inspiration. Like, holy cow. I think that’s the farthest ball — hardest ball I’ve hit in my career. And I’m praying for you guys. Just unbelievable what they’re going through.

" I hope I can meet Chloe again in the future. Just what an inspiration. The energy she brought. And she did — she gave me a wristband. It says, ‘Rally for Chloe. Our princess.’ Again, what an inspiration. I’m praying for you, Chloe. Your family. You’re really cool, and that homer was for you.”

"𝘾𝙝𝙡𝙤𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪'𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!"



Brett Phillips finds out about the magical moment that happened when Chloe was being interviewed while he hit a home run! @RaysBaseball #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/YpK1b2d5t5 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 13, 2022

What a moment.

The Kansas City Royals acquired Phillips in July 2018 in the trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Royals then traded him in August 2020 to Tampa Bay for Lucius Fox.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.