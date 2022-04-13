Wanted: Robert Pace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 43-year-old Robert W. Pace is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

Pace is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, back, chest, and neck.

Pace’s last known address was near E. 42nd Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you know where Pace is, you are asked to call the Crime Stopper Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

