Wabaunsee deputies save 50 horses from wildfire now 95% contained

WABAUNSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County deputies saved about 50 horses from a wildfire on Tuesday, which is now 95% contained.

Wabaunsee County Emergency Management says the fire which started on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, has been 95% contained as of Wednesday morning following overnight storms. It said firefighters and deputies were out all night monitoring the area for any flare-ups.

Several homes in the area were evacuated during the evening, however, the county indicated those residents were able to return to their homes last night.

The County also noted that about 50 horses were driven to safety by Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office deputies as the fire raged in a pasture along I-70. The horses all survived.

Currently, the county indicated there had been no damage to structures, however, crews were still out assessing and speaking with ranchers and landowners.

Wabaunsee Co. Emergency Management said it would like to thank everyone who helped contain fires on Tuesday. It aid life safety and the protection of property was the crews’ priority and was made possible by the heroic actions of many.

