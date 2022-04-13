Advertisement

Strong winds knock semi over on highway in Shawnee

Semi blown over by wind in Shawnee, KS, on K-7 early Wednesday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Strong winds from overnight storms blew over a semi truck on Kansas 7 Highway in Shawnee early Wednesday morning.

The 18-wheeler was on the ramp from West 83rd Street to northbound K-7 when the wind tipped it over around 1 a.m. The driver was able to scramble out and was not seriously hurt, according to Shawnee police.

No other vehicles were involved. The semi lay on its side just to the right of the ramp. It did not cause any lane closures.

The Kansas City metro was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at the time, along with a Wind Advisory.

