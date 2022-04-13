Advertisement

Royals-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals game has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make up Wednesday’s postponed game on Monday, May 2, at 3:15 p.m. Central time at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won the first game 6-5 on Tuesday night as Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis.

It is the second Cardinals game to be postponed this week. Monday’s home game was also postponed because of weather.

The Cardinals are scheduled to open a four-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday in the Brewers’ home opener. And the Royals are scheduled to begin a four-game series against Detroit at home.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new chapter begins for the UMKC women’s basketball program as Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was...
New Roos coach to bring ‘competitive mentality’ to UMKC women’s hoops
Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was introduced as the new UMKC women's basketball coach.
New Roos coach to bring ‘competitive mentality’ to UMKC women’s hoops
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji hugs his mother, Erica Agbaji, after winning the NCAA Championship on...
Agbaji family relives special Championship moment
Thousands joined the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team for a celebratory parade in Lawrence...
Gallery: Jayhawks, Lawrence celebrate 2022 national title with parade