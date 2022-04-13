Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Missy

Missy is a big girl who is as gentle as she is sweet.
Missy and her 3 roomies unfortunately became homeless after their owner sadly passed away.

She is an adorable calico with the prettiest face. Missy is a big girl who is as gentle as she is sweet.

She is a lovable senior who deserves to have a second chance with a loving and caring family. She is front declawed and does well with other laid back cats and dogs.

To learn more about Missy or the other animals at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, click here.

