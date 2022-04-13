Nordstrom confirms it’s not coming to the Plaza, so what now?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An empty lot has been sitting on the western edge of the Country Club Plaza for 2.5 years now. Gravel and grass are surrounded by chain link fencing that’s concealed by fabric signs that read, “Nordstrom coming fall 2023.”

Following chatter that the deal was falling through, a Nordstrom spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed in an email that the store will remain at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall.

“We no longer have plans to relocate our Oak Park store to Country Club Plaza,” the spokesperson wrote. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the Kansas City community in Oak Park.”

KCTV5 stopped at the Plaza to ask people in the area what they would like to see in its place. Their preference tended to vary based on whether they live and work in the area or just visit.

Most said anything but a retail clothing store, a department store or otherwise.

“We’ve got good restaurants and good bars but the shopping sure is not bringing anyone down here,” said Ben Gruber.

“People are shopping online. They’re not shopping in person, so an entertainment or an experience place would make more sense,” said Amber Litteken.

One woman, who said it was her first time back to the Plaza since the racial justice rallies of 2020 that briefly devolved into riots, noted the attraction that brought her to the area in years past was the movie theater.

A portion of the former Cinemark Palace on the Plaza theater façade is still intact, if empty. Another portion of the theater that was on the other side of a skywalk was torn down in 2019, along with a bank, a restaurant and a parking garage, to make room for the retailer.

Nordstrom initially announced its move to the Plaza in 2018, with expectations to open a 116,000-square-foot store in 2021. Since then, more and more storefronts have gone dark.

“I feel like because they took the movie theater out of the Nordstrom. They should put some kind of adult entertainment space in there,” suggested Brittany Bummer. “Obviously, there’s not enough room for like a Top Golf but maybe, I don’t know, like a bowling alley or something where adults can come and have fun.”

A woman who lives and works nearby gleefully shouted out the name of a retailer that typically takes up a larger footprint than what’s available as a practical alternative.

“A Target would be great,” said Amanda Booz. “I actually live three blocks up that way and there really isn’t a good grocery store anywhere close by. So, having something where you could go and get your non-perishable items that isn’t a walk to Whole Foods would be fabulous.”

Taubman and Macerich, the owners of Country Club Plaza, have not yet indicated how they plan to utilize the space going forward.

