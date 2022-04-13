Advertisement

Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Apr. 13, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee held a hearing on the measure Wednesday. The Republican House budget leader’s bill would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get up to $1,000 under the plan.

Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give one-time $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity. The Republican-led House voted that measure down.

